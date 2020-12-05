Paris Hilton Shares Heartwarming Tribute to Celebrate Her First Anniversary With Boyfriend Carter Reum

Related : Paris Hilton's Heartfelt Letter to Boyfriend Carter Reum

Paris Hilton finally found the other half of her heartbeat.

In a honor of her and her entrepreneur boyfriend Carter Reum's first anniversary, the mogul shared a video of some of the couple's sweetest moments over the last year. The video, which Paris posted to Instagram, includes the couple getting cozy in tropical locations, celebrating the holidays, and even rocking coordinating Halloween costumes. Naturally, the video—set to Paris' song "Heartbeat"—features lots and lots of footage of the couple kissing.

Paris penned a caption just as cute as the couple, writing, "Happy 1 year Anniversary my love! I love that we celebrate our love every month! I can't believe it's only been a year. It feels like I've been with you a lifetime! I have never felt so close to another person in my life. And that's because you're the first one who tore down the walls I built around my heart and opened up my heart in a way that I didn't know was possible."