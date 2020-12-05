Brian Austin Green Reveals How Megan Fox Helped Him With His "Self-Worth" After Filing for Divorce

Brian Austin Green is opening up about Megan Fox's influence on his life.
The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum spoke highly of his soon-to-be ex-wife, who officially filed for divorce on Nov. 25 following 10 years of marriage, during an interview on the Ever After with Jaleel White podcast.
The 47-year-old star explained how the actress and their three kids—Journey, 4, Bodhi, 6, and Noah, 8—have helped him navigate the complicated world of Hollywood.
"I don't get my sense of self-worth from work. I don't get it from being on set. I don't get it from those people," Brian shared on Thursday, Dec. 3, per Us Weekly. "I get it when I got home and I see my wife and I see my kids."
The actor added that he doesn't look at his Hollywood accolades as his biggest accomplishments, rather, he measures his success based on his family life.
"When I'm lying in a hospital bed and they're around me, that's what's gonna mean something to me," he expressed. "Not the jobs I've done or who I worked with. That's not going to matter."
He continued, "That lives forever on film, but that's just one aspect [of my life]. That's not me. That's what I did. That was my job."
Along with gushing over his loved ones, Brian also praised the way he and the Transformers alum have raised their kids.
"My wife and I, we got really good at man-to-man," he recalled of their system. "Then you have three and all of a sudden you have to play zone. 'OK, I'll cover [this] half of the room, you cover that half. Then if a kid steps in our zone, then we've got it covered.'"
"Then you start playing zone by yourself," he explained, "You start going, 'Yeah, I can do this.'"
Brian's podcast interview comes a little over a week after Megan filed for divorce. According to the documents, obtained by E! News, the actress cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their breakup.
Additionally, Megan requested joint legal and physical custody of their children, along with the termination of spousal support for her and Brian. A source told E! News, the duo wanted to get things in order before officially filing for divorce.
"They needed to hash out custody and figure everything out. It's been in the works and this was always her plan," the source previously shared. "As soon as they wrapped it up and the papers were in order, she filed. They will continue with 50/50 and have a plan for holidays."
The insider noted that Megan "has moved on... and is looking forward to her future." The actress is currently dating Machine Gun Kelly. The two recently made their romance red carpet debut as a couple at the 2020 American Music Awards on Nov. 22.
This isn't the first time Megan has filed for divorce. Megan filed for divorce in 2015, however, she asked the court to dismiss it in 2019, which came a few years after the birth of their third child.