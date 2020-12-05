Kim Kardashian's Son Saint West Is All Smiles as He Celebrates His 5th Birthday on Family Vacation

Related : North and Saint West Changed Kanye's Perspective

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's son Saint just turned five, and his mom couldn't help but gush over her growing boy.

On Instagram, the SKIMS founder shared a slideshow of her and her son from their winter vacation at the Alpine Estate in Lake Tahoe. She wrote a sweet message to accompany the photos.

"My baby Saint turns 5 today," the reality star wrote. "One of my life's soul mates. Every year I interview my kids and ask them the same exact questions about life. Saint- I can't wait to see how you've grown and how you answers [sic] these questions as a 5 year old and show them to you when you're big."

While the family threw a big dinosaur-themed birthday for Saint last year, Kim shared that due to coronavirus social distancing measures, Saint's party had to look a little different.

"I know a drive- by party isn't ideal but it's our times and you are so excited!" Kim wrote. "You are always so joyful and bring so much joy into my soul every single day. You will always be my baby boy. Enjoy your golden bday this year Sainty!"