These Artists Already Released New Music to Get You in the Holiday Spirit

From Dolly Parton to Lil Nas X, these are the musicians who've gotten a jump start on the holiday season this year.

Looking for a little holiday cheer a little early this year? You're not the only one.

2020 has been, unequivocally, the worst. And now, as we head into a holiday season with the coronavirus pandemic surging, the holiday season—filled with merry and cheer—is undoubtedly going to look a little different than usual. In the interest of public health and safety, celebrations will be smaller and travel will be minimal. It's enough to make a person get lost in some very "Bah humbug" feelings if they're not too careful.

Luckily, some of your favorite musicians have your back. 

Though we're only days into December, there's already been a remarkable influx of new holiday music released by artists as varied as Dolly Parton, Lil Nas X, JoJo Siwa and Meghan Trainor, to name a few, dating as far back as late September! So if you're updating your holiday playlists (and checking them twice, like Ol' Saint Nick), look no further than this holly, jolly crop of carolers for inspiration.

While we wish the music on this list wasn't so exclusively Christmas-centric, that's just unfortunately not the way Santa's cookie crumbled this year. 

Alex Alonzo/E! Illustration

YouTube
Mariah Carey feat. Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson, "Oh Santa!"

These three pop powerhouses joined forces for a new version of Mariah's 2010 hit, released as the first single off the soundtrack to the elusive chanteuse's excusive Apple TV+ program, Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas.

Isabela Merced, "Caliente Navidad"

The Dora and the Lost City of Gold actress and budding bilingual pop star released her first Christmas song, inspired by a warm family holiday in Peru, in November.

Shaggy, Christmas in the Islands

With guests including Ne-Yo and Joss Stone, the "It Wasn't Me" singer takes listeners to his native Jamaica for the holiday on this 15-track reggae-influenced album released in late November.

Sam Smith, The Lighthouse Keeper

The "Diamonds" singer teamed with British artist Labrinth for this stirring, melancholic ballad released in November.

Sabrina Claudio, Christmas Blues

On this R&B-tinged mix of originals and classics, released in late November, Claudio landed high-profile features from Alicia Keys and The Weeknd.

Mousketeers, Why? Because It's Christmas

Seventeen former Mousketeers from the late '80s/early '90s revival of The Mickey Mouse Club reunited for this 17-track album of holiday classics meant to raise funds for those severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Pentatonix, We Need a Little Christmas

Sometimes you need to hear your favorite holiday classics rendered in gorgeous five-part acapella harmony. Look no further than the latest release from Pentatonix, their fourth Christmas album overall, to scratch your itch.

Matoma and Michael Bolton, It's Christmas Time

The Norwegian producer leaves his EDM sound behind as he teams up with the iconic pop rock balladeer on this traditionally produced original.

LVRN, Home for the Holidays

The Atlanta-based label, home to 6LACK and Summer Walker, among others, gathered much of the talent on their roster for this compilation album released in mid-November.

Lil Nas X, Holiday

For his first new single of 2020, the "Old Town Road" star does his best Ol' Saint Nick.

JoJo Siwa, JoJo's Rockin' Christmas

The Gen Z superstar brings her seemingly limitless supply of energy to the holidays on this four-track EP that your nieces and nephews will absolutely love.

kenzie and Ant Saunders, "Cozy With Me"

Siwa's fellow Dance Moms alum continues to carve out a pop star career of her own with this charming little duet released in late November.

Kelly Clarkson, "Under the Mistletoe" and "All I Want for Christmas Is You"

Seven years after the release of her Christmas album Wrapped in Red, Clarkson gifted fans two new holiday tracks to add to their yuletide playlists. And, no, one of them isn't a cover of Mariah Carey's 1994 classic. It's actually a new rendition of a 1989 country song by novelty group Vince Vance & the Valiants.

Various Artists, Jingle Jangle

The 11-song soundtrack for this new Netflix musical was written by John Legend and Bruno Mars songwriter Philip Lawrence.

Goo Goo Dolls, It's Christmas All Over

The "Iris" alt-rockers have released their first Christmas album ever in their decades-long career.

Carly Rae Jepsen, "It's Not Christmas Till Somebody Cries"

Jepsen brings her synthpop magic to the holiday season on this original track, released in late October.

Ava Max, "Christmas Without You"

Less than a month after releasing her debut album, the "Kings & Queens" singer debuted her first Christmas track in mid-October.

Dan + Shay, "Take Me Home for Christmas" and "Christmas Isn't Christmas"

The Grammy-nominated "10,000 Hours" duo dropped a pair of original holiday tracks this year.

Tori Kelly, A Tori Kelly Christmas

Before she was revealed as the Seahorse on season four of The Masked Singer, Kelly released her first Christmas album, featuring production from Babyface and Scooter Braun, in October.

Meghan Trainor, A Very Trainor Christmas

Mom-to-be Trainor mixes the classics with some dance floor-ready bops for her first Christmas album, released in late October. Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane joins her for a duet of Irving Berlin's "White Christmas" because, well, why not?

Mandy Moore, "How Could This Be Christmas?"

The This Is Us star and former pop princess teamed with husband Taylor Goldsmith for her first original holiday song.

Maddie & Tae, We Need Christmas

Released in late October, this EP from the country duo features two original songs and four covers.

Liam Payne feat. Dixie D'Amelio, "Naughty List"

The former One Direction star teamed with the TikToker for this sultry original track that has no problem being on Santa's, well, you know.

Leslie Odom Jr., The Christmas Album

For his first holiday album, the Grammy and Tony-winning Hamilton star released a 10-track collection of reimagined classics. He's joined by Cynthia Erivo on a stunning cover of "Winter Song."

The Jonas Brothers, "I Need You Christmas

The JoBros got sentimental on this soothing ballad, their fifth Christmas song released in the course of their career.

JoJo, December Baby

Released in late October, the first Christmas album from the "Leave (Get Out)" singer is a 12-track mix of standards and originals meant to feel "cozy, playful, soulful, nostalgic, hopeful," she explained on Instagram.

Ingrid Andress, "Christmas Always Finds Me"

The Best New Artist Grammy nominee released this melancholic holiday ballad in late October.

Various Artists, Happiest Season

Executive produced by pop impresario Justin Tranter, this soundtrack for Hulu's charming LGBTQ-centric holiday film features tracks from Bebe Rexha, Sia, Shea Diamond and Tegan and Sara, among others.

Gwen Stefani, "Here This Christmas"

The latest song added to the tracklist of Stefani's 2017 album You Make It Feel Like Christmas, this upbeat track was also used by the Hallmark Channel to promote their annual Countdown to Christmas programming block.

Florida Georgia Line, "Lit This Year"

The country duo celebrate the more adult aspect of the holiday season (aka getting drunk) in their first Christmas song ever.

Have a safe and happy holidays!

