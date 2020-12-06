Charli and Dixie D'Amelio's Gift Guide Will Brighten Up Your Holidays

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The D'Amelio family is feeling joyful this holiday season!

As Dixie D'Amelio and Charl D'Amelio continue to grow their audience online, the YouTube and social media superstars are looking forward to making new memories with those closest to them.

"Our family always does something spontaneous together around Christmas," Charli exclusively shared with E! News. "This is our first Christmas in Los Angeles and obviously we are also restricted on what we can do safely as a family, but I'm really looking forward to what this is."

If you ask Dixie, she already has some surprises lined up. "I'm going to play Liam Payne's Christmas song, 'NAUGHTY LIST' (I sing on it) over and over for everyone! Just kidding, kind of, but I'm really looking forward to giving back and honestly just spreading a little holiday joy…I think this Christmas won't be very easy for everyone, so the more we can be kinder to each other and show each other a little extra love, the better."