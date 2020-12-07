17 Viral TikTok Products You Need In Your Life

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Contrary to popular belief, TikTok is more than just complicated dance trends and the Kardashians pulling hilarious pranks on each other. The social media platform is the ultimate influencer when it comes to unique Amazon finds and random items you never knew you needed in your life. Not to mention, users also have some great life hacks for 2020 like using a tool key chain to avoid germs and makeup brush sanitizing cases.
From touchscreen toasters and blanket ponchos to miracle skincare products and trendy candles, let us do the honors of introducing you to 17 viral TikTok products that will make your life instantly better. No dancing required!
Keep scrolling to see the TikTok products we can't live without.
Twist Candle
These twisted candles are all the rage on TikTok right now. You can try making your own but we suggest getting this one for yourself and everyone else on your holiday gift list!
Truly Unicorn Fruit Body Butter
With matcha, açaí, chia and rose, this body butter will nourish dry skin back to health and help you stay smelling amazing all day long.
Revolution Cooking R180 High-Speed 2-Slice Stainless Steel Smart Toaster
Get perfectly toasted breads, bagels, English muffins, frozen waffles and pastries every single time with this touch screen toaster.
Hot Chocolate Bombs
We can't be the only ones re-watching hot chocolate bomb videos on TikTok- it's so satisfying! Drop the chocolate bomb into a cup of milk and watch the shell slowly crack open to reveal the marshmallows inside. Voila! The perfect cup of hot chocolate.
Filter Stone Stream Handheld Shower for Dry Hair & Skin
Another purchase you didn't think you needed but you actually need! Filled with special beads that help filter out chlorine and harmful chemicals, you'll notice a positive change in your skin and hair.
Real Wax Battery Flameless Candles- Set of 5
Set the tone with these flameless remote-controlled candles! Enjoy 300+ hours of flickering candles without having to worry about a fire starting.
The Löopa Gyro Bowl
Kiss the days goodbye where you had to worry about your kid's snacks creating a mess. This revolutionary bowl makes it impossible for the bowl's contents to escape!
Brushean Makeup Brushes UV Sanitizer
Ok beauty gurus, this one is for you! Not only will this gadget store your brushes but it will also kill up to 99.9% of all viruses and bacteria with UV-C light and Ozone technology.
Adjustable Laptop Computer Stand
This TikTok find will transform your work from home experience. You can rest your laptop and phone on this foldable stand while helping your posture and keeping your workspace organized.
The Ordinary AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution
This miracle $7 peeling solution will help you keep your skin clear and glowing when you can't make it to the dermatologist or spa.
Antimicrobial Tool Key Chain
TikTok is the ultimate source for pandemic living hacks. Carry this tool with you so you don't have to touch elevator buttons or open doors with your bare hands.
The Diamond Treatment Lip Balm by Sahi Cosmetics
This adorable vegan lip balm contains shea butter from France and jojoba seed oil from Argentina to keep your lips moisturized and plump all day. It's also cruelty and paraben free. Not to mention, it's a great stocking stuffer.
The Original Comfy Wearable Blanket
As seen on Shark Tank, this wearable sherpa blanket is loved by TikTok creators like Emma Chamberlain.
Chlorophyll Mask
This mask went viral on TikTok and for good reasons! It clarifies, soothes, and brightens your face in just one use.
Simple Modern Classic Insulated Tumbler
This tumbler is loved by so many influencers because it will keep your beverages hot or cold for hours thanks to vacuum insulated technology.
Dr. Jart+ Cica Rescue Kit
Ever since Dr. Jart's Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment went viral on TikTok, it's been sold out everywhere. However, you can get it in this holiday kit.
Ice Roller Face Massager
We never knew how important skin icing was until TikTok! Use this magical ice roller to de-puff your eyes, calm inflammation and improve lymphatic drainage.
