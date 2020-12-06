My Music Moments: Bad Bunny Shares the Soundtrack to His Life

Related : Bad Bunny Shares the Soundtrack to His Life: My Music Moments

Bad Bunny's had one hell of a year.

While 2020 has been a rather uniformly dismal 12 months, the Puerto Rican superstar born Benito Martínez Ocasio has seen his career take off to stratospheric new heights. And we're not just talking about when he joined Jennifer Lopez and Shakira on stage during the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show back in January.

In short order, he's released a staggering three albums, watched as the second (YHLQMDLG) debuted at No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard 200 as the highest-charting all-Spanish album ever, graced the cover of Playboy's July issue as the first man other than founder Hugh Hefner to do so, landed nine Latin Grammy nominations (winning one) and two at next year's Grammys, and was named Spotify's most-streamed artist of the year across the globe.

And the accolades are likely to just keep pouring in now that his third album, El Último Tour del Mundo, is out in the world. Dropped unannounced on Nov. 27, the LP marks a departure for the singer. "It's my new baby," he told E! News. "I worked on it during the quarantine. It's a different album than my other ones. This new album has more feelings and, sometimes, sadness, but it has a lot of me."

So much so that the usually collab-happy artist limited himself to working with just three guests—Rosalía, Abra and Jhay Cortez—this time around. "The other ones are just me," he explained. "It's really Benito's album. It's a personal album."