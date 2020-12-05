Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn and More Real-Life Couples We Just Love Seeing Onscreen Together

Related : Kurt Russell & Goldie Hawn Talk New Christmas Film & Traditions

This hasn't been the easiest of years—do we win a prize for Understatement of 2020?—and at times, when the daily grind gets to be a bit much, you've just got to have some proof that everything's going to turn out alright.

No such thing is guaranteed, of course, but there are certain people you can watch, in movies or on TV, who are clinically proven to help you believe in all the good stuff again. You know, things like love, devotion, soul mates—the whole romantic ball of wax.

For instance, there's a reason why viewers are cheering for The Christmas Chronicles 2 on Netflix—and it's not only because its arrival Nov. 15 meant the Yuletide season was officially in full swing, before nary a Thanksgiving turkey had been carved. Rather, it's because Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn play Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus!