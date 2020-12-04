Saweetie Says She Feels "Disrespected" After New Song Is Released Early

Related : 2020 E! People's Choice Awards Red Carpet

Saweetie is calling out her record label.

On Friday, Dec. 4, the "Tap In" rapper took to Twitter to share her frustration about Warner Records, claiming they released her latest single "Best Friends" featuring Doja Cat earlier than expected.

"I am extremely disappointed in my label WBR for prematurely releasing a single I was so excited about," the 26-year-old wrote. "I feel disrespected. I'm hands on with ALL of my creative & had such a dope rollout for ‘best friends'. The thirst for clout & $ is real & it overrides the artists' art."

She then retweeted herself and added, "The wrong version at that smh. Like wtf???" In a later tweet, the star shared, "We put so much work into the visual & we shot for days for this super cinematic girl anthem. And for this to happen? Wow...."

The song has since been removed from all streaming platforms. E! News has reached out to Warner Records for comment.

The song "Best Friends" will be the third single from Saweetie's highly anticipated debut album, Pretty B---h Music, following "Pretty B---h Freestyle," which was released back in July and "Back to the Streets" featuring Jhene Aiko in October.