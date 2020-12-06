We Ranked All of Hallmark Channel's 2020 Christmas Movies So Far—and You're Going to Have Some Feelings

Related : Candace Cameron Bure Tells Why People Love Christmas Movies

Not all heroes wear capes. But we do wear Hallmark-branded slankets.

It's early December and we've already watched 56 hours of new Hallmark Channel Christmas movies. Let us repeat that: 56 hours. (So next time Aunt Nancy asks what we're working on, we'll be proud to show her this.)

Countdown to Christmas, the network's longrunning programming event, kicked off on Oct. 24, so forget the wicked, there really has been no rest for the festive. Between Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 2020's slate has 39 movies, meaning we're already more than halfway through the line-up a few weeks before Christmas. The wicked think they don't rest? Try scheduling your life around Hallmark movies.

And Candace Cameron Bure's annual showing on the Sunday after Thanksgiving weekend has always marked the peak of C-to-C (How we refer to Countdown to Christmas, obviously), so what better time to begin ranking the 30 films that have already aired?