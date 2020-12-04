JoJo Siwa Reveals She and Her Entire Family Have Recovered From “Dreaded” Coronavirus

Related : JoJo Siwa Super Excited For 1st People's Choice Nomination

JoJo Siwa is opening up about her experience with the coronavirus.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the former Dance Moms star shared that her whole family contracted the virus, with her the last one to test positive.

"I did end up getting it, the big, dreaded COVID-19. It got through my whole family," JoJo explained. "We had headaches, we were tired, we had shortness of breath, we had all the things. All my family actually lost their taste and smell, but all have it back. But I never did."

She added, "Everyone who gets this virus, it's gonna affect them differently. We were all, like, three days apart."

JoJo isn't the only celebrity who shared they recently tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier in November, Larsa Pippen shared she was battling coronavirus, while rapper Bad Bunny had to sit out of the 2020 American Music Awards due to testing positive.