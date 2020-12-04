17 Holiday Gift Ideas For The Queen's Gambit Fans In Your Life

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Just like chess, gift-giving takes strategy!
If you aren't yet one of the 62 million Netflix accounts who have binge-watched The Queen's Gambit, there's a good chance someone on your list has watched the widely-popular show. And while we can't all be world chess champions like the show's main character Beth Harmon, we can at least try to embody her wit and style this holiday season.
From chess sets and retro coats to martini glasses and show-inspired products, we've rounded up 17 gift ideas for The Queen's Gambit fan in your life. Checkmate!
See our 17 picks below.
Viski Raye Faceted 7 oz. Crystal Coupe
Whip up some old-fashioned Gibsons for your post-dinner chess matches. Just like Alma and Beth!
The Queen's Gambit by Walter Tevis
Sink your teeth into the novel behind the popular Netflix series. Or give it to a friend before they watch the show!
La Carrie Women's Faux Fur Russian Cossack Pompom Cap
Keep cozy this winter and pretend as if you're headed to Russia to play Borgov.
Voodoo Vixen 1950s Beige Fur Collar Beth Coat
This faux fur coat will help you embody your inner Beth and stay fashionable in the colder months.
Printworks for Anthropologie Chess Game
This retro chess set is perfect for beginners and it will look so cute in any room.
Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio
Fans will know Beth loved her wine a little too much. But hey, what's a glass or two this holiday season when you're playing a riveting game of chess!
Jonathan Adler Full Dose Coasters
Beth would definitely have these pill motif coasters in her house for her martinis!
Stila Stay All Day® Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner
Re-create Beth's iconic eyeliner looks! We are determined to nail down her floating eyeliner look from her matches.
Sam Edelman Lior Loafer
These loafers are chic and comfortable, what more could you ask for? Well, maybe a chess championship title.
Old Fashioned Carry-On Cocktail Kit
Order a bottle of rye and whip up some Old Fashioneds in flight like Beth and Alma would do.
Happy Pill Pink Serving Tray by Jamie Metz
Serve up your favorite drinks with this colorful tray. If you've watched the show, you know Alma liked her happy pills.
Queen's Gambit Spiral Notebook
Start your clock and write down your plays with this show-inspired notebook.
My Tranquility Needs To Be Refurbished - The Queen's Gambit Mug
Enjoy some delicious tea or coffee when your tranquility levels are feeling low.
NYC Skyline Chess
Pretend you're in Benny's NYC apartment schooling everyone in chess! Also, a great gift for your friends and family who love the Big Apple.
Milaca 4 Piece 9 oz. Martini Glass Set
These gold-accented glasses are fantastic for holiday celebrations and to toast to future chess wins!
You Resign Now Tote Bag
Great for market runs and showing your opponents who the real chess champ is!
Unique Vintage 1950s Black & Red Plaid Brandwyn Swing Dress
Show up to your Zoom holiday party with Beth Harmon as your style inspiration.
