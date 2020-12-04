Lily Collins Reveals What We're Dying to Know About Her Emily in Paris Wardrobe

Related : Lily Collins Spills Wedding Plans, "Emily in Paris" & More

Don't worry, Emily in Paris fans—the très chic outfits worn by Lily Collins' character are in good hands. Just not hers!

At least, that's the case for now. As the 31-year-old actress exclusively revealed on Friday, Dec. 4's Daily Pop, she's determined to make the wardrobe hers, à la Sarah Jessica Parker when she starred on Sex and the City.

"Let's just say I'm working on it," Lily told E! co-host Justin Sylvester. "I would love nothing more than to have Emily's wardrobe at home because honestly, wearing all of those colors, textures, prints, styles, proportions, shapes, all of the above, designers, it made me so much more adventurous with my own fashion."

"Andddd then we went into lockdown," she added, revealing that, like the rest of us, she's stuck to "sweatpants and a bunch of neutrals" in recent months.

However, quarantine hasn't been all that bad for the Netflix star. In fact, she got engaged to writer and director Charlie McDowell on Sept. 25.