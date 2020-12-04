Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Fuel Romance Rumors With New York City Outing

Related : Rihanna Jokes She "Lost" New Album as Fans Beg for New Music

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky continue to fuel romance rumors, this time, with an outing in New York City.

Earlier this week, relationship speculation involving the musical duo went into overdrive after they were spotted hanging out with a group of friends. Now, RiRi and Rocky are raising eyebrows once again after stepping out for a solo stroll in the city. As an eyewitness tells E! News, they've been keeping things low key.

"They have been staying at Rihanna's and laying low not doing much," the insider explains. "They came out for an evening walk and strolled around the neighborhood. It was cold and dark and they didn't go far. They just walked for a bit and were chatting. Then they went back home."

The Fenty founder was first seen hanging out with the rapper in January, shortly after Rihanna's split from her boyfriend of three years, Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel. Despite the speculation, sources told E! News at the time that Rihanna wasn't looking for a relationship.

"She just got out of a long intense relationship with Hassan. She's wants to be single and isn't going to jump into something," a source previously shared with E! News. "She's hanging out with ASAP Rocky, but she is not dating him."