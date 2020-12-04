Carole Baskin Reacts After House Passes Big Cat Public Safety Act Featured in Tiger King

Related : "Tiger King": Where Is Carole Baskin Now?

Being one of the most watched shows on Netflix isn't the only impact Tiger King had this year.

On Thursday Dec. 3, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Big Cat Public Safety Act with a vote of 272-114. According to Rep. Mike Quigley's website, the bill "prohibits the private ownership of big cats like lions and tigers and curbs the exploitative industry of cub-petting." It now heads to the Senate.

After learning of the act's passing, Carole Baskin, who appeared on the docuseries, took to Facebook to share her excitement.

"We are thrilled that the Big Cat Public Safety Act passed the House with bipartisan support to protect the big cats from abuse, the public and first responders from injuries and death, and the tiger in the wild from extinction," the founder and CEO of the organization, which is described as a non-profit sanctuary to several exotic cats, stated. "None of these important goals are partisan in any way and we hope the Senate will follow suit quickly to make it into law."