Letitia WrightJustin BieberMiley CyrusLarsa PippenPhotosVideos

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Are the Epitome of '90s "Coolness" in Epic FBF Pic

By Alyssa Ray Dec 04, 2020 6:13 PMTags
FamilyKim KardashianKourtney KardashianKardashian NewsKardashiansShowsNostalgia
RETURNS 2021
Related: Kanye West Surprises Kim Kardashian With Hologram of Late Father

Kim Kardashian has us missing the '90s.

On Friday, Dec. 4, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram and shared an epic throwback of herself and sister Kourtney Kardashian. In the image, Kim and Kourtney oozed '90s vibes thanks to their precisely tweezed eyebrows. Oh, and we can't forget to give the SKIMS founder's hair clips and colorful eyeshadow a shout out.

How about Kourtney's sunglasses? Those are certainly back in-style.

Alongside the throwback photo, the mother of four wrote, "Coolness."

The photo also featured Kim and Kourtney's late father Robert Kardashian, who gained notoriety as one of O.J. Simpson's defense attorneys in 1995.

So, we're definitely getting big '90s energy from this picture.

This isn't the first throwback that Kim has shared in 2020. In fact, back in September, the E! personality posted a bikini-clad pic of herself, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian from 2006.

With KUWTK coming to an end in 2021, we couldn't be more grateful for these nostalgic nuggets.

photos
Best Keeping Up With the Kardashians Moments Ever!

In a statement from September, the family noted, "We are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years—through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way."

Instagram/Kim Kardashian

If you're looking to continue this walk down memory lane, scroll through more throwbacks of Kim below!

Trending Stories

1

Miley Cyrus Jokes About Liam Hemsworth Marriage to TikTok Couple

2

Justin Bieber Slams Selena Gomez Fan Who Told People to "Bully" Hailey

3

Carrie Underwood's Son Wrote a Hilarious Christmas List For Brother

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns 2021, only on E!
KimKardashian.com
1981

Kim's first birthday! 

KimKardashian.com
1986

Before she was a businesswoman, she was a soccer player!

Instagram
1986

Kim and her Cabbage Patch doll!

KimKardashian.com
1987

Tiny dancer! 

KimKardashian.com
1989

Kim and a pal enjoy Johnny Rockets!

Instagram
1993

So angsty! "The 90's. Just me and my pager sitting in our parents car acting like we could drive. I was 13. We might have snuck out and taken it for a spin," Kim wrote.

Instagram
1993

Kim poses for her 8th grade class photo at the beginning of the school year.

KimKardashian.com
1994

Kim and Robert Kardashian at her 8th grade graduation!

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
1995

Everyone looks so young! 

Instagram
1996

"Happy Birthday Kimberly Noel Kardashian West! I love you forever," Kourtney captioned this throwback post shared to Instagram in honor of her sister's 39th b-day. 

KimKardashian.com
1998

Kim and Kourtney chilling back in the day...

KimKardashian.com
2000

Khoe's sweet sixteen! How cute does everyone look?

J. Vespa/WireImage
2005

All white everything!

Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage
2006

Kim in the early days of reality TV! 

Jamie Fawcett/Getty Images
2006

Kim and then-bff Paris Hilton!

2007

Kim loved wearing white back in the day! 

Jordan Strauss/WireImage.com
2007

Kim looking red hot back in the day! 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
2008

Kim rocking the blue carpet at the Teen Choice Awards!

Mark Davis/Getty Images
2008

Kim rocks a bold print from DVF!

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
2009

She has always loved the shimmer!

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
2010

Can you say "glam?!"

Chance Yeh/PatrickMcMullan.com/Sipa Press
2011

Kim looks like an Oscar! 

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
2011

JLo is that you?! 

John Shearer/WireImage
2012

Even though she's changed over the years, she always looked stylish.

INFphoto.com
2012

How amazing is Kim's style here?! Showing off her assets!

ADTJ/AKM-GSI
2013

Baby North before we met her...

Brian Prahl/Splash News
2013

Is that a joke?

AKM-GSI
2014

Workin' on her fitness!

2014

Best. Day. Ever. 

MODE/AKM-GSI
2014

Beauty. 

photos
View More Photos From Growing Up Kardashian: Kim Kardashian

Binge past episodes of KUWTK on Peacock.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's new streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Miley Cyrus Jokes About Liam Hemsworth Marriage to TikTok Couple

2

Justin Bieber Slams Selena Gomez Fan Who Told People to "Bully" Hailey

3

YouTuber Niki DeMartino "Horrified" by Sister Gabi's OnlyFans Scandal

4

Jennifer Garner Marvels at Daughter Violet's Growth on 15th Birthday

5

Miley Cyrus Likens Liam Hemsworth Marriage to Reaching for a Lifesaver