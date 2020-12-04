Holiday Gift Ideas From Revolve's Beauty Experts

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Wonder which Revolve beauty section finds are best to gift this holiday season? The company's beauty buyer, Kandice Hansen, and beauty brand manager, Katie Groover, are here to help you sort through it all. They've shared their best 2020 beauty holiday gift ideas from Sol de Janeiro, Summer Fridays and more beloved brands.

Hear all about their personal favorite products and gifting recommendations from Revolve below!