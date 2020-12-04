Drew Barrymore's Wardrobe Malfunction Is a Major 2020 Mood

Drew Barrymore is just trying to hold it together...and by "it," we mean her skirt.
On Dec. 3, the Never Been Kissed actress took to Instagram to show off a cute outfit from the wardrobe closet of The Drew Barrymore Show. But, as she later revealed to the camera, her ensemble need a bit of a DIY hack to make it work.
"You know how normally we do these cute pictures and we're like, 'Oh my God, look at this amazing outfit, look.' Well, let me keep it real with you," the 45-year-old explained, before turning around and showing how her skirt needed an extender put in. "Yeah, that happened. Guess I've been eating my stress lately, and I have to have like a brassiere thing put in there."
Drew joked that the situation meant she would need to "reevaluate my life this weekend."
"And, for anyone who has to put an extender on your pants," Drew continued, "well, just know, I feel ya."
The Drew Barrymore Show host is notorious for keeping things real, and not just about her wardrobe! The Santa Clarita Diet star recently told E! News how she's managing having her kids at home during the coronavirus pandemic.
"Every day is different, honestly, because the challenges are different every day. I think I've just had a lot of revelations about: we are not supposed to be all things to our children. There is a reason there are teachers and there's a reason there are other families and there's a reason they have friends," Drew, who is mom to kids Olive, 8, and Frankie, 6, told E! in May of navigating the new normal.. "When we strip all of that away, I think it's a new experience for all of us. It really takes a new skill set, a new abolishing of ego, a new level of strength, a new level of humility and a new level of problem-solving."
