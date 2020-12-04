Letitia WrightJustin BieberMiley CyrusLarsa PippenPhotosVideos

Katy Perry Reveals the Relatable "Challenge" She’s Facing as a New Mom

In a recent chat with Hugh Jackman, Katy Perry shared how she’s dealing with the lack of sleep she’s getting while raising baby girl Daisy Dove Bloom.

Katy Perry is turning towards ancient practices to be a more woke mom. 

During the David Lynch Foundation's "Meditate America" virtual event, which premiered on Thursday, Dec. 3, the "Smile" singer opened up to Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness about the one major "challenge" she's facing as a new mom to daughter Daisy Dove Bloom

"My daughter, she's such a gift, but there is sometimes a challenge concerning sleep," the 36-year-old star confessed. "No matter how much support you have. But where am I going to get those six hours that I used to get? Where did it go? And it went, but I know how to get it back." 

The Grammy nominee went on to detail her use of transcendental meditation and how it's been a major game-changer in giving her small breaks during the day. 

She expressed, "There's been so many different ways TM has blessed me, but in this particular moment, as a new mother, I take 20 minutes." Katy noted that the practice gives her "the deepest reset" that her body and brain were "desperate for." 

Katy announced the birth of Daisy, who she shares with Orlando Bloom, back in August through UNICEF, the organization both proud parents are Goodwill Ambassadors for. 

"We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," the couple said in a statement at the time. "But we know we're the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes."

The statement continued, "Since COVID-19, many more newborn lives are at risk because of a greater lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever."

