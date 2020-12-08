Here's What's Going on With Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock’s Suddenly Nasty Split

Related : Kelly Clarkson's Husband Requests $436K Monthly & More

As a wise woman once said, what doesn't kill you makes you stronger. But, oh man, 2020 hasn't been kind to Kelly Clarkson.

To be fair, it hasn't been kind to anyone. But add in a divorce from Brandon Blackstock, her husband of seven years and son of her former manager Narvel Blackstock—who just so happens to have filed a lawsuit claiming Clarkson owes more than $1.4 million in unpaid commissions—and, well, color us impressed that The Kelly Clarkson Show host still has it in her to treat us to a round of Kellyoke each show.

"Yes, I'm willing to share my experience and yes, it is the worst," Clarkson put it bluntly to Entertainment Tonight in October. "I mean, the past few months have been horribly sad." But, short of admitting the obvious, she'd rather not dig too deep into the details knowing that Savannah, 18, and Seth, 13, Blackstock's oldest kids from his first marriage, are more than capable of scanning the Internet and their little ones—River, 6, and Remington, 4—aren't too far behind.