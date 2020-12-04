Larsa PippenCarole BaskinGwen StefaniMiley CyrusPhotosVideos
Exclusive

Go Behind the Scenes of Dixie D'Amelio's Music Video for "One Whole Day"

Dixie D'Amelio exclusively took E! News behind the scenes of the music video shoot for "One Whole Day," featuring Wiz Khalifa. See the photos below!

Contrary to popular belief, Dixie D'Amelio is more than just a TikTok star.

The 19-year-old is proving to be a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood and beyond as she continues to pursue a singing career. This year, she and little sister, Charli D'Amelio, landed a coveted spot on Forbes' 30 Under 30 list, in addition to one of YouTube's Top Breakout Creators of 2020. And her latest music video for the single "One Whole Day," featuring Wiz Khalifa, is even more evidence of her star status. 

Ahead of the "One Whole Day" music video premiere on Friday, Dec. 4, the teen took E! News behind the scenes of the shoot, where she was joined by her parents, sister and famous friends for a day of fun. E! was able to exclusively witness Dixie in action, and it's safe to say we are excited to watch the final cut. 

To see behind the scenes photos of Dixie, Charli, Noah Beck and more, check out the gallery below!

Bryant Eslava
BFFs

"I love that I am able to share these moments with friends and have them be a part of this with me. They make these shoots so much more fun and I love that we will always have these memories together."

Bryant Eslava
Dream Car

"I loved this car! Sadly they wouldn't let me keep it though."

Bryant Eslava
Good Vibes Only

"This is kind of a dream brought to life and also the opposite of the BE HAPPY bathtub scene! It was really fun to shoot."

Bryant Eslava
Mommy and Me

"My parents continuously show up for me! No matter what it is. I feel so lucky that they are so supportive and always there for me to lean on, even behind the scenes."

Bryant Eslava
The Wiz Kid

"Working with Wiz was incredible. That's an understatement. He was so kind and funny. He is an artist that I admire a lot so being able to work with him and also have him give me advice and encouragement is amazing."

Bryant Eslava
Daddy D'Amelio

"My parents continuously show up for me! No matter what it is. I feel so lucky that they are so supportive and always there for me to lean on, even behind the scenes."

Bryant Eslava
Back to Black

After going for a pop vibe earlier in the day, the musician switches things up with an all-black ensemble.

Bryant Eslava
Picture Perfect

Perks of being a music star? The cute clothes, of course.

Bryant Eslava
Batter Up

Dixie channels Carrie Underwood's vibe from "Before He Cheats" in this menacing moment. 

Bryant Eslava
Paparazzi Moment

The photographer captures Dixie in her element as she listens to the director.

Bryant Eslava
Vroom, Vroom

Dixie takes position behind the wheel of a baby blue T-bird.

Bryant Eslava
Say Cheese

The 19-year-old flashes the camera with her pearly whites.

Bryant Eslava
XOXO

Noah and Dixie show a bit of PDA on the set of the music video.

Bryant Eslava
Boo'd Up

Dixie and boyfriend Noah Beck sneak a hug in between filming. 

Bryant Eslava
Chill Out

Dixie casually cools off in a pool of water and flower petals.

Dixie is debuting the premiere of the "One Whole Day" music video at 1:00 p.m. EST today on her YouTube channel. Plus, she will join fans live leading up to the premiere at 12:45 p.m. EST.

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!

