Justin Bieber Slams "Sad Excuse of a Human" Who Asked Selena Gomez Fans to "Go After" Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber is taking the high road after a "sad excuse of a human" called on Selena Gomez fans to attack his wife, Hailey Bieber, on social media.
The singer took to Instagram to call out the unidentified woman for her actions, saying, "I just wanted to share this so that people get an idea of what we face on a day to day."
In the woman's video, which Justin also posted, the SelGo stan told her followers to "f--king bombard" Hailey and Justin's Q&A on Instagram Live this Thursday. The woman encouraged people to comment about "Jelena" and "how Selena is better." She added, "Go after her, please. Let's all go after her."
Justin commented on her remarks, stating, "It is extremely hard to choose the high road when I see people like this try and rally to gather people to bully the person I love most in the world. It is not right."
However, the 26-year-old said he will not let the video "steal my joy." He said, "I think about her life and how miserable she must be to want to spend her life trying to make others feels small. The lesson here is SHES THE ONE MISSING OUT.. life is fulfilling when you uplift and add value to people! A life where you want to make others feel small will leave you with no friends and no real JOY."
On Hailey's Instagram Story, she also addressed the fan's remarks and expressed empathy for the woman. "I usually stay quiet and don't acknowledge these things because I need to protect myself and my mental (sic)," she reflected. "But it has truly gotten to a level of anger and hate that is shockingly unhealthy and sad. I would never in a million years wish for someone to be treated this way and I will never condone this kind of hateful behavior."
She added, "I want only to support, uplift, and encourage other women in this industry and wish them nothing but love and success and I wish for all of my followers and supporters to do the same!! Wishing the young woman in that video all the best, I hope she finds love, peace and happiness in this life!"
Since the start of their relationship, Hailey and Justin have become the target of social media bullying by Selena's fanbase. Selena herself denounced the aggression in October 2019.
The pop star told her fans that she will not tolerate any hate in her comments. "Please be kind, I don't like seeing people being disrespectful or rude to other people, so please don't do that," she said in an Instagram Live at the time.
Hailey went on to seemingly address the rumor that she dislikes Selena in a December 2019 interview. "I think social media is a breeding ground for toxicity and people creating false drama between women and trying to put women up against each other and create these narratives that are just...toxic," Hailey told British Vogue, without naming names. "I think that has to change and that has to stop."
The wife of the "Baby" singer also set the record straight on when she began dating Justin. This November, Hailey told Ashley Graham on the Pretty Big Deal podcast that people "don't know" the details about her and Justin's reconciliation. "Contrary to popular belief," Hailey noted, "he had been single for a while and I had been single and we were kind of just trying to figure life out."
In other words, it's time for the Jelena fans to move on, because Justin and Selena did a long time ago.