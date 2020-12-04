Take Your Holiday Gifting To The Next Level With Mr. Christmas' Gift Guide

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Mr. Christmas aka Benjamin Bradley is here to help you deck the halls!

Between transforming homes into winter wonderlands and designing festive tablescapes in his Netflix series Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas, Bradley is the ultimate source for all things holiday. It's no surprise giving the perfect gift is also his forte.

"Buy within your means. Buying the perfect gift doesn't have to cost a fortune and oftentimes it can make the recipient feel uncomfortable," the interior designer suggested. "Buy for the person, not the price tag! Don't create unwanted holiday stress because you have overspent!"