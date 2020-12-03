Gigi Hadid Calls Motherhood a "Job Like No Other" as She Returns to Work 2 Months After Giving Birth

Related : Gigi Hadid Shares Never-Before-Seen Pregnancy Photos

Gigi Hadid is formally returning to the modeling world after welcoming her baby girl with Zayn Malik. But did her two-month maternity leave really count as time off if she was taking care of her newborn? Well, if you asked the new mom, she'd say that motherhood is "a job like no otherrr."

The 25-year-old took to her Instagram Stories to share that she's back to the grind, or, as she put it, "back in the office." After all, tending to the needs of a newborn is no easy task.

Even so, the fashion industry is happy to see Gigi return to her role as one of their top models. Prior to her pregnancy reveal, the model was walking the runways for luxury fashion houses like Chanel and Prada.

Throughout her pregnancy amid the pandemic, she began working more behind the camera, most recently acting as guest editor and creative director of V Magazine.