Daniel Radcliffe Reveals the Refreshingly Honest Reason He Won't Join Social Media

Harry Potter spices it up with some fiery questions.

On the season finale episode of Hot Ones, which dropped Thursday, Dec. 3, Daniel Radcliffe sat in the hot seat with Sean Evans and chowed down on 10 spicy wings. During the interview, the former child star explained why he steers away from having any social media.

"I would love to say there's some sort of intellectual, well throughout reason for this," began the 31-year-old. "‘Cause I considered getting a Twitter and I 100 percent know that if I did, you all would be waking up to stories like ‘Dan Radcliffe gets into fight with random person on Twitter."

He further explained, "When I was younger, not anymore thanks god, I would like to look up comments about myself on the internet and read s--t like that. That is an insane and bad thing to do. And to me, like Twitter and everything just feels like an extension of that. Unless I want to go just read all nice things about myself, which also feels like another healthy thing to do."