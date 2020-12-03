Outer Banks' Madelyn Cline Details Past Struggle With Eating Disorder and Over Exercising

Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline got candid about her battle with eating disorders.
In a new "Body Scan" video for Women's Health, the actress shared that she dealt with issues related to food and exercise when she was a teenager.
"I think I was around 16 when I started working out a lot," she told the outlet. "I would wake up every morning at 5 a.m. and I would work out for 30 minutes. It was super rigorous cardio every day."
Her exercise routine eventually led to cutting calories, with the star sometimes having just six almonds for breakfast as not to "counteract the cardio" she explained.
"It turned into not feeding myself protein and not feeding my body what it needed when I was working out so much," the 22-year-old continued. "I worked out multiple times during the day. All I knew was I wasn't achieving a particular body image, and so I was angry. I was harming myself and starving myself in the process of trying to achieve that."
Eventually, Madelyn's mother noticed what was happening, and was ultimately instrumental in her recovery. "My mom was a wonderful help in that. She would stand there in the mirror with me and we would list out things that I liked about my body," she explained. "After that repetition those things became solidified in my mind. I like my curves, I like my hips, and after a while I started to love my body. I became so much happier."
Outer Banks is currently filming its second season, which means Madelyn has gone back to work with her friends and castmates Madison Bailey, Rudy Pankow, Jonathan Davis, and Chase Stokes, who is Madelyn's real-life boyfriend. Chase especially knows how to help boost her confidence.
"He is really, really wonderful at the quality time and those verbal affirmations," Madelyn shared. "It's those little things when your person says 'you look beautiful today' and you're not wearing any makeup and you don't feel at your best."