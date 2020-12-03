Carole BaskinGwen & BlakeMiley CyrusChrishell StauseTaylor SwiftPhotosVideos

Watch the Kardashian-Jenners Pull the Ultimate Prank on Tristan Thompson, Travis Scott and More Celebs

When it comes to pulling off a prank, the Kardashian-Jenners are bonafide pros—and this one may be their best yet. Keep scrolling to see what they did to Tristan Thompson, Justin Bieber and more.

As Good American co-founder Emma Grede perfectly put it in a comment, "Shook just watching this!!"

What's this, you ask? Emma was reacting to what may be one of the Kardashians' most epic pranks ever—and it was actually quite simple. Well, except for the fact that all six of the family's busy women had to be in the same room for it to work. 

On Wednesday, Dec. 2, Khloe Kardashian posted a video montage on Instagram, revealing what matriarch Kris Jenner and her daughters had been up to. Using FaceTime, Kris, Khloe, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner assembled in one room together and sat in front of the camera as a group as they FaceTimed celebrities like Tristan Thompson, Travis Scott, Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber and Addison Rae

Judging by their reactions, no one answered the phone expecting the intimidating sight of the ladies all together at once. "Oh hey," Tristan said before realizing everyone who was on the call. "What the?" 

Justin was just as confused. "Hey guys," he began. "This is...what is happening?" Travis "Taco" Bennett was concerned, asking, "What the f--k—am I in trouble?" Meanwhile, Dave Chappelle responded with a simple and frank "Holy s--t!"

Needless to say, if the Kardashian-Jenner women were aiming to give all of their celebrity pals a slight heart attack—mission accomplished. As Khloe quipped on Instagram, "When the squad is deep."

Meanwhile, Kylie got a kick out of their antics. She captioned the video on TikTok, "This was fun lol."

