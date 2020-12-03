Watch the Kardashian-Jenners Pull the Ultimate Prank on Tristan Thompson, Travis Scott and More Celebs

Related : Most Awkward Kardashian Encounters

As Good American co-founder Emma Grede perfectly put it in a comment, "Shook just watching this!!"

What's this, you ask? Emma was reacting to what may be one of the Kardashians' most epic pranks ever—and it was actually quite simple. Well, except for the fact that all six of the family's busy women had to be in the same room for it to work.

On Wednesday, Dec. 2, Khloe Kardashian posted a video montage on Instagram, revealing what matriarch Kris Jenner and her daughters had been up to. Using FaceTime, Kris, Khloe, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner assembled in one room together and sat in front of the camera as a group as they FaceTimed celebrities like Tristan Thompson, Travis Scott, Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber and Addison Rae.

Judging by their reactions, no one answered the phone expecting the intimidating sight of the ladies all together at once. "Oh hey," Tristan said before realizing everyone who was on the call. "What the?"