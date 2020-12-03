Ariana Grande Shares Rare Kissing Photo With Boyfriend Dalton Gomez

Related : Ariana Grande's "Positions": Her Sexiest Album Yet?

Ariana Grande is showing a new pov of her relationship with Dalton Gomez.

On Wednesday, Dec. 2, the "34+35" singer shared a rare photo with her real estate broker boyfriend on Instagram. Among the carousel of photos—captioned, "some life stuff :)"—was a black and white pic of her and Dalton kissing.

The new couple have been pretty private about the relationship, but given the overarching theme of Ariana's newest album positions, things seem to be heating up.

The two made their first public appearance back in March in Ariana and Justin Bieber's music video "Stuck With U," where the pair adorably danced around in a bedroom.

In October, a source told E! News, "Ariana is still madly in love with Dalton and is head over heels."

"It's a very healthy relationship," the source shared. "They love to be ‘normal' and Ari loves that he is very down to earth. He balances her out from the crazy industry she is in. They spend a lot of time hanging out at her house being low-key."