Mindy Kaling Reveals Son's Middle Name in Response to Claim Her Kids Have "Very Caucasian Names"

Related : Mindy Kaling Welcomes Baby No. 2

Drumroll please!

Mindy Kaling has finally revealed her son Spencer's middle name. The decision to do so came after Mindy posted a photo on Instagram of her Vogue India cover, admitting she had almost turned down the opportunity to appear on the front of the magazine.

"I was so excited to be asked to be the cover of @vogueindia's December issue but seriously nervous because I would have to shoot it six weeks after giving birth to my son Spencer," the actress, who welcomed her son in September, wrote. "I was not feeling body confident, and even considered saying no. But @katiegreenthal and Vogue surrounded me with talented and wonderful people, and now I'm thrilled I have these photos as a memento of this very specific time in my life. 'Post partum pandemic fabulous' is what I like to call it."

However, some fans were more focused on her kids—she is also the mom to 2-year-old daughter Katherine—than the celebration of her body. "Not my business but do your children have Indian middle names?" one follower commented. "You are proud of your culture and I was wondering why the kids have very Caucasian names."

Mindy was quick to reply. "They do!" she shared, noting that Spencer's middle name is Avu and Katherine's is Swati.