Revisiting Miley Cyrus' Most TMI Confessions of All Time

Miley Cyrus won't be a prisoner to her thoughts—she shares with the world.

The 28-year-old "Midnight Sky" singer has long been one to speak her mind when it comes to practically anything. Over the years, Cyrus has divulged plenty of personal information, whether it be regarding her relationship and ultimate split from Liam Hemsworth, her sexuality or sobriety. While they're not the easiest of subjects to address publicly, the Hannah Montana alum has grown to be a very candid open book—and fans aren't complaining.

"I am always truthful," she told Howard Stern during an interview on his eponymous radio show on Dec. 2. In the moment, the star followed up by addressing the fact that she had broken her sobriety during the coronavirus pandemic.

"A lot of people, their sobriety broke during this time. I was one of them," she shared. "Luckily, I haven't gone back to using any drugs, but I was drinking during the pandemic."