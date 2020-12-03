Amanda Seyfried Reveals the Mamma Mia! Movie She'd Really Like to Make

Mamma Mia! Here we go again.
It's no secret Amanda Seyfried has an impressive list of acting credits. From playing Cosette in the 2012 adaptation of Les Misérables to portraying Karen Smith in the 2004 movie Mean Girls, she's taken on a number of beloved roles over the years. But if she had to choose just one cast to spend the rest of her life with, it would be the stars of Mamma Mia!.
"Listen, I have tattoos that match the tattoos of two incredible females in my life who I met on Mamma Mia! one," she told Erin Lim on The Rundown, referencing the ink she got with the actresses who played Sophie's best friends Rachel McDowall and Ashley Lilley. "We are still thick as thieves. Them, I would go back to them every time."
Although, she admitted that Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård and Pierce Brosnan—who played dads Harry, Bill and Sam, respectively—came in second place. "No one will ever know how much fun we had," she added. "I always bring it back to Mamma Mia!."
And while there's already been a sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Seyfried has an idea for another Mamma Mia! movie—one that goes behind the scenes.
"Someone asked me the other day, 'What movie should be made of the making of one of your movies?'" the actress said. "And I was like, 'We need to make a making of Mamma Mia! movie.' Because if you want a real escapism, that would be it."
But for now, Seyfried is focusing on her new project Mank, which tells the story of screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he finishes up the screenplay for Orson Welles. While it hasn't officially been released yet, the movie—which also stars Gary Oldman, Lily Collins, Arliss Howard, Tom Pelphrey and Charles Dance—is already generating Oscar buzz.
"I've never had this kind of attention surrounding my own performance, like, this much," Seyfried noted. "It's feeling really great. I'll take it. Keep 'em coming. This has been a life-changing, career-changing performance for me, I mean in terms of playing this character and working with David Fincher. It was a one-of-a-kind experience. So, the fact that I get to talk about it is awesome."
Fans can stream Mank on Netflix starting Dec. 4.
For more of Seyfried's interview, check out The Rundown on Snapchat.