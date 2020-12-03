Tom Bergeron Addresses His Possible Return to Dancing With the Stars

Is Tom Bergeron making his return to the Dancing With the Stars ballroom? Not so fast...
As fans may know, the 65-year-old host announced his exit from the competition series in July after 15 years on the ABC show. Bergeron's co-host, Erin Andrews, also parted ways with the series after joining in 2014 and it was later announced that Tyra Banks would take over as emcee of DWTS for season 29.
So, now that the season has come to an end—with Kaitlyn Bristowe taking home the mirrorball trophy—Bergeron is addressing the possibility of a return to the show, implying that fans shouldn't get their hopes up. "When people say, 'I'm not gonna watch until you're back,' I say, 'Well, there's really no 'until' here,'" Bergeron told TV Guide in a recent interview. "This train has left the station."
"I appreciate the sentiment," he went on to note. "I don't hold it against anybody if they [watch]."
As for his most memorable moments from the show, the TV personality told the outlet it's the friendships he made both on and off camera.
"I used to throw midseason parties for cast and staff," Bergeron shared. "It helped create a sense of solidarity...and then we'd try to sober up the next day."
Bergeron shocked fans over the summer when he first announced his exit on social media.
"Just informed [Dancing With the Stars] will be continuing without me. It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career," he tweeted at the time. "I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?"
Following his and Andrews' departures, DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba shared her tearful reaction on The Talk. "We're a bonded family, and I love them both so much," she said in July. "And I cried when I heard the news, as well as I think a lot of our fans did."