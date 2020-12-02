Here's What Larsa Pippen Did Know About Malik Beasley and Montana Yao's Relationship Status

Related : How the Kardashians Reacted to Larsa Pippen's Tell-All

Remember the days when people updated their relationship status on Facebook? Well today, Malik Beasley's would probably read, "It's complicated."

According to a source, the Minnesota Timberwolves basketball player has been talking to Larsa Pippen behind the back of partner Montana Yao "for weeks now." The insider says that during those weeks he and Larsa had been "making several plans to see each other," before ultimately meeting up on Nov. 23. Eyewitnesses captured photographs of the popular figure and athlete in masks and holding hands at a Miami mall.

Montana reacted to those photos on Tuesday, Dec. 1, insinuating that she was unaware of Malik's conversations with Larsa. "Ive always and will forever remain true to who I am and GOD has never let me down," the mother of one wrote on her Instagram Story. "The truth always comes out one way or another."

She added, "Appreciate all the love y'all for real... Wow… I don't even know this man..this is wild y'all I'm seeing it for the time just like y'all."