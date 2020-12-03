Why Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin Are Hesitant to Make Their Relationship Exclusive

It may be cuffing season, but that doesn't mean Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin are rushing into anything exclusive.
While some couples use the holidays to take their relationship to the next level, E! News has learned that Scott has told Amelia that he doesn't want a serious relationship—and she is on the same page.
A source exclusively told E! News, "Scott and Amelia are talking and hanging out, but neither are looking for anything serious."
They have been spending time mostly at Scott's house, and they got out of L.A. to take some beach trips to Montecito, Calif., over the past couple of weekends.
But his relationship with the 19-year-old model seems to exist in a bubble away from his role as a father to 10-year-old Mason, 8-year-old Penelope and 5-year-old Reign.
"He is enjoying her company. She doesn't spend time with the kids at all and Scott only sees her on his days off from his kids," the insider explained.
Scott's feelings are similar to those he held a month ago, when a source revealed that the 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star viewed their romance as "very casual."
Still, that didn't stop Amelia from posting on social media that she was very "thankful" for her beach buddy, Scott, this Thanksgiving.
It also appears that Scott has been hanging out with Amelia's family, at least with her sister Delilah Belle Hamlin. As fans know, the self-proclaimed Lord started a little war of words with Love Island contestant Megan Barton-Hanson over how she treated her ex Eyal Booker. Eyal is now dating none other than Delilah, which led fans to believe Scott was simply sticking up for his brother-in-law of sorts.
So do Amelia's parents see long-term potential between their youngest daughter and her new partner? Two weeks ago, we learned that Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin "believe this is just a phase" and "were sad" to see their Amelia split with Mercer Wiederhorn.
Though mom and dad aren't sold, Scott's ex Kourtney Kardashian doesn't mind him moving on, following his split from Sofia Richie. "Kourtney doesn't care who Scott dates as long as it keeps him happy and busy," a source told E! News last month.
The Poosh founder did, however, raise some eyebrows on Tuesday, Dec. 1, when she shared a yoga quote referencing an old flame. It read, "Sometimes the universe will send an ex back into your life just to see if you are still a stupid heaux." How mystérieux.