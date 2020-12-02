Michelle Buteau Reveals What It's Like Filming a Rom-Com With Jennifer Lopez

Related : Jennifer Lopez Admits People's Icon Is Her "Greatest Award"

Jennifer Lopez is just as fierce as she appears.

Comedienne, actress and author Michelle Buteau made this very point on Wednesday, Dec. 2's all-new Just the Sip. While discussing her career, which includes her upcoming book of essays, Survival of the Thickest, Michelle sounded off on working with J.Lo on a new rom-com, Marry Me.

"Look, Jen is a f--king badass, perfectionist, athlete," the stand-up comedian shared. "I don't understand how she does it."

As Michelle continued, she revealed that the Hustlers actress would know all the lines of the script.

"Because I'm dyslexic, I just memorize things in a different way," she continued. "And so, there was a lot of times I would f--k up my mark or whatever and she's like, 'No, baby. It's that.'"

The Happiest Season actress went on to credit Jennifer's "dancer" brain for her ability to memorize things "quite quickly."

The 2021 Universal Pictures romantic-comedy also stars Owen Wilson, Sarah Silverman, Maluma and more.