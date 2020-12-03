Holiday Gifts for the Outdoorsy 2020

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We've spent more time in nature in 2020 than ever before, and surely so has the outdoor enthusiast in your life. When it comes to the perfect holiday gift, we've found nine that will speak to them, from hammocks to books.
So below, shop the best holiday gifts for the outdoorsy from Uncommon Goods, Nordstrom and more of our favorite brands—because even more adventure awaits in 2021!
Abbott NYC Sequoia Eau de Parfum
This woodsy, unisex perfume is inspired by Sequoia National Park. And better yet, 5% of its proceeds will be donated to the Sequoia Conservation Fund.
Rainrunner Pack Jacket in Thunderhead
A new rain coat is always a great idea. We love the hue of this one, which is easily packable and has venting to prevent you from overheating.
Woods Single Backpacker Camping Hammock with Tree Straps
Who wouldn't want to receive a camping hammock? This one is ultralight and includes tree wraps.
She Explores by Gale Straub
This book shares the stories of 40 outdoorsy women, paired with breathtaking photography.
Ugg Tioga Waterproof Hiker Boot
These waterproof leather hiking boots have a comfy foam footbed and will hold up for years to come.
Bathe Anywhere Set
The woodsy scent of Bathing Culture's unisex products is inspired by the redwood canopies of Northern California. This gift set includes the Mind & Body Wash in a refillable glass bottle, plus a travel-size version, as well as two High Spirits Sanitizer Spray Bottles and a refill.
Sh*t That I Knit The Motley Merino Wool Beanie with Removable Faux Fur Pompom
This cable-knit merino wool beanie perfect for winter adventures may be a splurge, but its quality speaks for itself. Its faux-fur pom-pom is removable, and it comes in two other colors as well.
Headlands Hybrid Cargo Tight
These tights, available in an array of neutral hues, are made for hiking, climbing and exploring. Our favorite part? They come in petite and tall lengths as well.
Blundstone BL584
These waterproof leather boots only get better with age, and have a Thinsulate lining to keep your toes warm. Their removable sheepskin footbed adds additional warmth.
Up next, holiday gifts for the beauty lover 2020.