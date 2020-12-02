Cardi B Shares NSFW Message on Staying True to Yourself

Related : Cardi B Apologizes After 37 Person Thanksgiving Backlash

One thing's for certain, Cardi B will always speak her mind.

In her Billboard Woman of the Year interview, which was published on Wednesday, Dec. 2, the "W.A.P." rapper discussed being true to herself, no matter how many feathers she ruffles.

"I want to show people that you can do positive things, but you can also be yourself," said the 28-year-old star. "I like justice. I like to work and be creative. But I also like popping my p---y."

The fashion icon was awarded the prestigious honor for her commitment to uplifting women in all areas of the entertainment industry, specifically female rappers.

From the start of her career, the stripper-turned-reality-star-turned-music superstar has been viewed as seen by a role model by many, a title she wasn't initially a fan of. But now the Bronx native seems to be singing (or rapping) a different tune.