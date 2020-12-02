Erika JayneBig BrotherTaylor SwiftHarry StylesYouTube ControversiesPhotosVideos

Pretty Little Liars' Brant Daugherty and Wife Kim Expecting First Baby

Brant Daugherty, who played Noel Kahn on Pretty Little Liars, is getting ready to welcome first child with his wife, actress Kim.

By Kaitlin Reilly Dec 02, 2020 7:04 PMTags
PregnanciesPretty Little LiarsCelebrities
Congratulations are in order for Pretty Little Liars star Brant Daugherty and his wife, actress Kim Daugherty.

"We're thrilled our family is growing!" the couple shared in a statement to E! News. "We've been patiently waiting to share the news and are looking forward to meeting the little one in the Spring."

The couple shared photos of their baby's sonogram with People

"When we were first dating and thinking about being exclusive, we had a talk about what we wanted for the future. Marriage and kids were high on the list," Brant told People. "It's exciting to be at this point now, so far along in the plan."

Kim shared that despite learning of the big news, the couple's acting schedules have not slowed down.

"We've shot two movies since I found out I was pregnant, which had us traveling and living out of hotels," Kim told the outlet. "It was nerve-wracking and challenging during the pandemic, but I'm grateful to have snuck in some work before I got too big to hide it."

Brant, who played the villainous Noel Kahn on the long-running Freeform series, married Kim in a Northern California ceremony in June 2019, with Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale as bridesmaids. The two got engaged in Amsterdam more than a year earlier. 

JB Lacroix/Getty Images

In addition to being partners in parenting, Brant and Kim recently worked together as writers and stars of their very own Christmas movie. In A Christmas Christmas Movie, two sisters wake up to find themselves trapped in a classic holiday film—not unlike ones that Brant and Kim have previously starred in. 

Brant isn't the only PLL alum who is a first time parent. Sasha Pieterse, who played Alison DiLaurentis on the mystery series, welcomed her first child this month. 

