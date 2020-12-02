NBA Star Malik Beasley's Partner Speaks Out After He's Spotted Holding Hands With Larsa Pippen

Related : How the Kardashians Reacted to Larsa Pippen's Tell-All

Let's just say these photos are far from a slam dunk for Malik Beasley.

Pictures have emerged of the 24-year-old Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard hand in hand with who appears to be Larsa Pippen, 46. In the images, taken on Nov. 23, the two are masked inside a Miami mall.

Meanwhile, Malik's reported wife and the mother of their 18-month-old son, Montana Yao, did not react happily to the unexpected photos of him holding hands with another woman.

"Ive always and will forever remain true to who I am and GOD has never let me down," the 23-year-old model wrote on her Instagram Story on Monday, Dec. 1. "The truth always comes out one way or another."

"Appreciate all the love y'all for real," she continued. "Wow… I don't even know this man..this is wild y'all I'm seeing it for the time just like y'all."

E! News has reached out to Malik and Larsa's reps for comment.