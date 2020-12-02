Jennifer Lopez Recalls Turning Down a Boyfriend's Advice to Get Botox at 23

Related : Jennifer Lopez - 2020 Golden Globe Awards E! Glambot

For Jennifer Lopez, love doesn't cost a thing and beauty doesn't mean Botox.

Less than a month away from the launch of her eponymous beauty line, the world-famous entertainer has been chatting all things skin as of late. It's not a foreign subject to the 51-year-old performer, whose beauty regimen has long been the stuff of curiosity.

As she divulges the secret sauce bit by bit, Lopez has also revealed the rituals she hasn't partaken in to look the way she does today, including Botox—despite the encouragement of an unnamed ex-boyfriend.

"I was in my 20s and I was dating this guy," she recalled to Elle. "He went to one dermatologist and I went to another dermatologist. Basically, my dermatologist gave me a great cleanser and some sunscreen and said, 'If you do this from now on, your skin is healthy, you're young right now, it's going to be great.' And he's like, 'But the sunscreen is the thing.'"