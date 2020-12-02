YouTuber Gabi DeMartino Responds to Backlash for Posting Childhood Video of Herself on OnlyFans

Gabi DeMartino is attempting to clear the air with an apology.
The 25-year-old YouTube star, who has amassed millions of subscribers since she first started on the platform in 2012, has come under fire for posting a childhood video of herself for $3 on her OnlyFans account and promoting it with the alleged caption, "Wont put my panties on."
OnlyFans, which allows creators to earn a monthly fee in exchange for their posts, has spurred press attention in recent years as a result of the adult content available on the site and the growing list of celebrity creators.
"Um @gabcake you better make a statement ASAP about this onlyfans s--t," one critic tweeted at her on Dec. 1. "You better not be trolling with kid pics and thinking that's OKAY."
In response, DeMartino explained, "A childhood video of me on the phone sayin 'Nani says put your panties back on' and jumping up and down laughing. I'm sorry I didn't think that one through. period."
The Internet star further shared what prompted her to post it. "A home-video i love to share w my friends," she tweeted, "& i use my OF as a 'finsta' page where i share stuff as i would w friends."
DeMartino reiterated her apology and removed the clip in question. "The video was a goofy throwback family moment that I wanted to share with my personal onlyfans fancy babies," she wrote. "I am sorry that this wasn't thought out completely I apologize. The video is down now I am sorry again if this came out wrong."
However, her apology was not taken well by many. "I'm sorry, but I don't accept this," one person tweeted back. "'Won't put my panties on' while advertising your only fans was not a goofy throwback family moment. The fact that you thought this was alright to post in the moment makes me want to throw up. Sincerely, a csa survivor."
Another critic fired back in a tweet, "I want all the defenders to talk their parents/guardians and explain what is only fans and if it was acceptable or not for her to profit a video of herself as a child to a mature content platform. This was wrong, pure wrong and it's is unacceptable."
DeMartino's OnlyFans account has since been taken down. As a representative told The Daily Beast, "I can confirm that the account in question was deactivated in violation of OnlyFans' Terms of Service."