YouTuber Gabi DeMartino Responds to Backlash for Posting Childhood Video of Herself on OnlyFans

Gabi DeMartino is attempting to clear the air with an apology.

The 25-year-old YouTube star, who has amassed millions of subscribers since she first started on the platform in 2012, has come under fire for posting a childhood video of herself for $3 on her OnlyFans account and promoting it with the alleged caption, "Wont put my panties on."

OnlyFans, which allows creators to earn a monthly fee in exchange for their posts, has spurred press attention in recent years as a result of the adult content available on the site and the growing list of celebrity creators.

"Um @gabcake you better make a statement ASAP about this onlyfans s--t," one critic tweeted at her on Dec. 1. "You better not be trolling with kid pics and thinking that's OKAY."

In response, DeMartino explained, "A childhood video of me on the phone sayin 'Nani says put your panties back on' and jumping up and down laughing. I'm sorry I didn't think that one through. period."

The Internet star further shared what prompted her to post it. "A home-video i love to share w my friends," she tweeted, "& i use my OF as a 'finsta' page where i share stuff as i would w friends."