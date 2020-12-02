Big BrotherElliot PageJennifer GarnerKelly ClarksonPhotosVideos

Robert Irwin Honors Late Dad Steve Irwin With Touching Video on His 17th Birthday

Robert Irwin took to Instagram on his birthday to share a heartwarming video of him and his late father, the beloved Steve Irwin. Keep scrolling to see the touching tribute.

Steve Irwin's family and friends are keeping his unforgettable legacy alive. 

On Tuesday, Dec. 1, Robert Irwin took to Instagram to share a beautiful video montage of him and his late dad that was gifted to him by the Australia Zoo for his 17th birthday. 

"Our lovely Australia Zoo crew made this beautiful video to celebrate my birthday, and it means the world to me," he wrote in the caption. "I am beyond honoured to continue my dad's legacy and I hope more than anything that he would be proud."

In the two-minute video, Steve can be heard recounting his son's birth and sharing how much Robert and his older sister Bindi Irvwin meant to him. 

"I'm at the hospital and Terry's pushing and pushing and it's hard. And it's hard. And anyway, bang! Pop him out and I lifted him up and he's a little bloke and I put him on Terry's chest and we're just stoked," he said. "And at that moment, at that very moment, I saw the light. The whole time, you hear you're like, ‘I'm catching crocs, I'm saving wildlife, I'm doing this and I'm doing that.'"

The proud dad, who died in Sept. 2006 from a stingray piercing, continued, "But when Bindi was born, I had the same sensation now with little Bob. Same sensation like, ‘This is why I was put here.' ‘Cause I could be dead tomorrow so I need these blokes to come out as quick as they can. So this little bloke's going to have to catch crocs with Bindi."

Towards the end of the tear-jerking montage, the beloved Australian zoo keeper added, "When they're ready to run up our mission, I will gladly step aside. Then and only then will I know that I have achieved my ultimate goal and my job will be done and I guarantee you it will be the proudest moment of my life."

