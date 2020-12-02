Taylor Swift Asks Fans to "Keep Pushing" for LGBTQ+ Protections in Attitude Acceptance Speech

Related : Beyonce & Taylor Swift Lead 2021 Grammy Nominations

Taylor Swift wants to help ensure that everyone can seek out their own love story.

The 30-year-old singer doubled down on her support for the LGBTQ+ community while accepting the Icon Award at the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards virtual ceremony that was broadcast on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

"I want to say thank you to anyone who had a hand in deciding that I should deserve this," Swift said. "And mostly I want to say thank you to the fans for giving me a platform to make music and to be vocal about the things that I think are right and wrong."

The music superstar encouraged her supporters to do what they can by contacting government officials and calling for legislation that protects these communities.

"I just believe very firmly that everyone should be able to live out their love story without the fear of discrimination, and the way for that to happen is for us to continue to keep pushing governments to put protections in place for members of the LGBTQ community," the "You Need to Calm Down" singer continued. "And I promise to always advocate for that, and I'm just grateful for this amazing award."