Kelly Clarkson's Estranged Husband Brandon Blackstock Requests Child and Spousal Support

Kelly Clarkson's complicated split from Brandon Blackstock continues.
E! News can confirm from a source that Blackstock is requesting $436,000 a month in child and spousal support amid the pair's ongoing divorce proceedings.
This amount of support was cited in court documents filed on Monday, Nov. 30, the source tells E! News. Additionally, Entertainment Tonight and People have the documents, and both outlets confirm this figure.
Clarkson filed for divorce from her husband in June after nearly seven years of marriage. On Nov. 19, the 38-year-old singer won temporary primary physical custody of the couple's two children, daughter River Rose, 6, and son Remington Alexander, 4.
A family insider previously told E! News that the ruling "isn't that big of a deal," as "the kids are in school in Los Angeles and this order was designed to not disrupt the kids routine and to keep them in school."
Clarkson opened up about this painful chapter during a Nov. 30 interview with Glennon Doyle and Alicia Keys on The Kelly Clarkson Show.
"It's horrible," the "Since U Been Gone" performer said. "There are so many hard parts, and the hardest for me is the kids. That's the hardest part for me."
She continued, "You know, I always think as women especially we're trained—Alicia and I were talking earlier—to take it all on, and you can deal with it and you're fine. But it's your babies that you worry about."
Clarkson previously hinted at her motivation for the split during an episode of her show that aired on Nov. 24. The former American Idol winner said she was grateful to have learned a lesson about herself in 2020.
"Even at 38, I feel like I'm always changing and progressing in a good sense, in a good way," she added during that episode. "And I always want to make sure I'm being the best version of myself."