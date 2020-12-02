Why Hugh Grant Is Over Playing "Mr. Nice Guy" After Years of Rom-Coms

Related : Cute Alert! Hugh Grant Watches "Ninjago" With His Kids

Hugh Grant makes for a "pretty good" narcissist, if he does say so himself.

The actor, known to so many fans for his endearing roles in some of our favorite rom-coms like Love Actually and Notting Hill, has recently ventured into playing darker characters or "unpleasant narcissists," as he puts it. Why? Well, it's a wee bit more fun.

"It's alarming how many pretty unpleasant narcissists I've played or been offered in the last six or seven years," Grant told NPR on Tuesday, Dec. 1. "It's certainly been a blessed relief after having to be Mr. Nice Guy for so many years—which is a thankless task for any actor."

Though he's undeniably brilliant at portraying the archetypal Mr. Nice Guy (from the fictitious Prime Minister David to bookshop owner William Thacker), Grant has made waves more recently for playing Jonathan Fraser in The Undoing and Jeremy Thorpe in A Very English Scandal.

And the 60-year-old heartthrob has a pretty good idea as to why he can pull off narcissism so easily.