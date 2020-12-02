These BTS Photos From NBC's The Grinch Musical Will Get You in the Holiday Spirit

Related : How The Grinch Is Still Stealing Christmas: E! News Rewind

You're a mean one, Mr. Grinch.

While this may not be how we'd describe Matthew Morrison, the Glee actor is going green for the titular role in NBC's production of Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical. The trip to Whoville will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 9 and will star Morrison as The Grinch, Denis O'Hare as Old Max, Booboo Stewart as Young Max and more.

"While the pandemic presents some challenges in bringing the stage musical to life, we are putting together a really special show with some crazy, fun, imaginative things going on," Morrison shared in a clip that aired on TODAY earlier in November.

Morrison is the latest celebrity to tackle the iconic holiday figure as Jim Carrey and Benedict Cumberbatch played the revenge-seeking Grinch in the 2000 film and the 2018 animated movie, respectively.

Fans got a taste of the NBC theatrical event during the 2020 Thanksgiving parade as the cast performed a group number, called "Who Likes Christmas."