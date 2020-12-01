Here's Why Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Are Sparking Romance Rumors...Again

Does Rihanna have love on the brain?
The singer is sparking romance rumors after she was spotted with A$AP Rocky in New York over the weekend. According to Page Six, the "Umbrella" artist and the "Everyday" rapper were seen hanging out with friends at The Beatrice Inn on Nov. 29.
"They were there Saturday, with a smallish group of friends and some security," an eyewitness also told E! News. "They sat in the backroom behind a curtain. All were wearing masks when they walked in, you could see that, but they weren't outwardly affectionate when they came in or left—like, not holding hands or anything."
While sources tell People and Entertainment Tonight the stars are dating, neither Rihanna nor A$AP Rocky have publicly commented on the reports. E! News has also reached out to their reps for comment.
This isn't the first time the two had spurred speculation. Back in December 2019, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky walked the red carpet together at The Fashion Awards in London. Fans continued to question their status after news broke in January 2020 that Rihanna and Hassan Jameel had ended their three-year relationship and RiRi was spotted with A$AP Rocky at the 2020 Yams Day Benefit Concert later that month.
About a week later, The Sun published a report claiming Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were dating. However, a source suggested to E! News there wasn't anything romantic between the pair.
"Rihanna is single," an insider told E! News at the time. "She just got out of a long, intense relationship with Hassan. She wants to be single and isn't going to jump into something. She's hanging out with A$AP Rocky, but she is not dating him. They have a long history and she's just having fun."
In February, they were spotted hanging out again in Los Angeles.
Over the summer, A$AP Rocky also appeared in Rihanna's Fenty Skin campaign. The two then interviewed each other for Vogue and GQ to promote the brand.
"I think the hardest part about working with you is not goofing off and laughing the whole time," A$AP Rocky told her during their GQ chat. "Like, this s--t is comedy. That's the hardest part. You know, people be so cool it's just hard not to laugh. That's all. But it was fun. The hardest part is not having too much fun. You just forget that it's still, you know, work at the end of the day."
Of course, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's friendship goes way back. They've shared the stage together multiple times (who could forget their 2012 MTV Video Music Awards performance?), and even starred in each other's music videos (remember the 2013 release of "Fashion Killa?").
For now, we'll just keep playing their hit "Cockiness" on repeat…or at least until Rihanna drops a new album.