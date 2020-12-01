Here's Why Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Are Sparking Romance Rumors...Again

Does Rihanna have love on the brain?

The singer is sparking romance rumors after she was spotted with A$AP Rocky in New York over the weekend. According to Page Six, the "Umbrella" artist and the "Everyday" rapper were seen hanging out with friends at The Beatrice Inn on Nov. 29.

"They were there Saturday, with a smallish group of friends and some security," an eyewitness also told E! News. "They sat in the backroom behind a curtain. All were wearing masks when they walked in, you could see that, but they weren't outwardly affectionate when they came in or left—like, not holding hands or anything."

While sources tell People and Entertainment Tonight the stars are dating, neither Rihanna nor A$AP Rocky have publicly commented on the reports. E! News has also reached out to their reps for comment.

This isn't the first time the two had spurred speculation. Back in December 2019, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky walked the red carpet together at The Fashion Awards in London. Fans continued to question their status after news broke in January 2020 that Rihanna and Hassan Jameel had ended their three-year relationship and RiRi was spotted with A$AP Rocky at the 2020 Yams Day Benefit Concert later that month.