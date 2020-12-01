Diggle Returns! Arrow's David Ramsey Is Coming Back to the Arrowverse on 5 Different Shows

Arrow may be over, but the Arrowverse lives on, and so do its characters.
A year after Arrow ended (can you believe that was January 2020?!), David Ramsey is plotting his return as John Diggle on five of the remaining Arrowverse shows. He'll appear as Diggle on The Flash, Batwoman, Supergirl and Superman & Lois and will appear in a mystery role on Legends of Tomorrow.
Ramsey will also step behind the camera to direct episodes of Supergirl and Superman & Lois after having directed two episodes of Arrow.
"I remain in awe of the imprint these shows have had on television and I've been blessed for the better part of a decade to be a part of them both in front of and behind the camera," Ramsey said. "To say I'm excited beyond belief to return to the Berlantiverse would be an understatement. I can't wait to continue telling these stories."
Now, let's talk about why Diggle might be making his return.
While Arrow ended pretty firmly for Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards), who met up in the afterlife, Diggle's story was left much more open. He and his wife Lyla (Audrey Marie Anderson) were just about to leave for Metropolis when Diggle witnessed a small box fall from the sky. He picked it up, opened it and was hit with a green glowing light. Ramsey couldn't explain it at the time, but here's what he did say:
"He did get a green box, and it was very exciting, and I don't know what that means, but he does go to Metropolis and he got a green box and we'll see. We'll still see, believe it or not. We'll find out."
Executive producer Marc Guggenheim explained that the box was very significant, even if he still couldn't yet say how significant.
"This was something that was worked out over a year ahead with DC Entertainment," he explained. "We very specifically negotiated and discussed the parameters, and to say anything beyond what we have showed you would violate our agreement with DC."
The internet's theory is that Diggle is on his way to becoming a Green Lantern and that the box contained one of those iconic rings that give the Green Lanterns their power. Arrow had hinted at it before, like when John Wesley Shipp's Flash had asked Diggle where his ring was during a crossover.
"It's exciting," Ramsey said of the moment. "This whole thing has been exciting. Yes, the tease...there has ben a bit of a payoff, but we'll see what all that means...I think we've done some justice to the six-year tease."
"We've actually talked a lot about Diggle's and David's post-Arrow future," Guggenheim added. "We've got some really good ideas, and I'm going to stand pat on that."
A Green Lantern TV show is on the way at HBO Max, with Greg Berlanti—executive producer of the entire Arrowverse—producing along with Guggenheim. So basically if Diggle isn't a Green Lantern, we've all been well and truly fooled.
The Arrowverse returns in 2021, with Batwoman premiering first on Jan. 17, Black Lightning returning on Feb. 8, The Flash and Superman & Lois on Feb. 23 and Supergirl and Legends returning midseason.