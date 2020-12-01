Bachelor Nation's Ryan Sutter Shares More Details About His Health Amid Mystery Illness

"I can tell you that I've been sort of feeling this way for several months and that Trista and I have looked into lots of things and continue to look into things," he shared. "Everything from Lyme Disease to immune disorder, autoimmune disorders, viruses, bacterias [sic], and cancers and all sorts of stuff. I'll continue to keep everyone posted on how that goes."

The former reality TV personality also mentioned he and Trista are taking people's input seriously, saying, "We take note on everyone's suggestions and are uncovering as many rocks as we can at this point to try to find a solution to this whole thing."

While Ryan is still looking for answers surrounding his health, he said it's given him time to reflect and "sympathize with everybody going through this type of situation."

"It's new to me, but there's a lot of people that it's not new to. It's hard. In the same way you've offered your support to me, I'd like to offer that to you as well and do whatever I can to sort of help make this easier on people," he vowed. "Once again, thank you from Trista and I. We sincerely appreciate everything everybody has done."