The Crown's Erin Doherty Says Her Mental Health Took a "Dip" After Wrapping Princess Anne Role

Now that we've all finished binge-watching season four of The Crown, no one is sadder that it's over than Erin Doherty. The 28-year-old actress has officially wrapped her time playing Princess Anne, the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II.

"It's not part of my life any more... It's the biggest shock," Erin told Grazia on Tuesday, Dec. 1. "I said it out loud for the first time only a few weeks ago. I had the breakthrough of my body and brain connecting that I'm not going to play this woman any longer. I realised I had to let go of her. It's a sad thing."

She revealed that after she finished filming The Crown, her mental health took a "dip" because she felt her life lacked purpose.

"We'd just finished filming the fourth season the week before everything shut down [due to the pandemic]," the breakout star said. "The brakes got put on everything, and my mental health did dip. As an actor, I didn't have a purpose. I'd gone from zero to 200 miles per hour and then back to zero."